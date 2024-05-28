Eng
Battles rage on: Ukraine destroys 21 Russian tanks, 48 artillery systems and eliminates 1,500 occupiers over 24 hours

byOlena Mukhina
28/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers tank t-72 t-64
Ukrainian soldiers inside a tank. Credit: The 24th Mechanized Brigade
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has reported that in the past 24 hours, 115 combat engagements between Ukrainian troops and Russian occupiers took place on the front lines.

Overall, the enemy launched several missiles on the Ukrainian territory and 61 airstrikes with 93 guided bombs, used 1,050 kamikaze drones, and over a thousand times shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Forces and artillery units targeted 24 areas of Russian personnel concentration and hit two Russian artillery systems. As a result, the total losses for the invaders over the past day amounted to about 1,500 personnel.

Russian troops also lost 21 tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 15 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 46 vehicles, and four special equipment units.

Overnight on 28 May 2024, Moscow forces attacked Ukrainian territory with Shahed-type strike aerial vehicles from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area in Russia. The Ukrainian Air Force units successfully shot down the enemy drones in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold their positions and take active measures to apply firepower and destroy the invaders, said the General Staff in its recent update.

As of today, there have been 45 clashes occurred since the start of the day. The occupiers carried out seven airstrikes using nine guided bombs and 656 shelled Ukrainian positions with various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv front, the occupiers have not conducted assault actions since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian military forces are strengthening their defenses and keeping the Russian invaders under fire control.

On 27 May, Russia lost over 250 soldiers in this direction, as well as a tank, two artillery systems, five vehicles, and five special equipment units. Additionally, two armored combat vehicles, ten artillery systems, six vehicles, and one special equipment unit were damaged.

Seven combat engagements have already taken place on the Kupiansk front today. In the areas of Petropavlivka, Druzelubyvka, and Nevske, six attacks were repelled without success by the Russians. Another combat engagement near the Nevske settlement is ongoing.

As on the previous day, the most intense situation remains on the Pokrovsk front. Eight combat engagements are ongoing. Seven attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Progres, and Novoselivka have been repelled. The Defense Forces continue efforts to stabilize the situation in this direction.

Since the start of the day, the occupiers have suffered losses of 100 personnel. Nine enemy armored combat vehicles and two vehicles have been destroyed.

