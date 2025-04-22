Ukraine gets IT equipment for military from Luxembourg and Iceland worth $ 2.3 mn

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on 21 April that it had received the IT Coalition’s another shipment of IT equipment, financed by Luxembourg and Iceland. The total value of the delivery amounts to nearly €2 million or $2.3 million.

This comes amid US President Donald Trump’s pivot towards Russia. While the US administration pushes for Kyiv-Moscow negotiations, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump has not authorized new weapons packages, and Biden-era aid is expected to run out soon. Meanwhile, the EU allies continue to support Ukraine.

Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said the new equipment will help improve the Armed Forces’ communication reliability at the front.

“With this equipment, we will increase the capacity for quality and reliable communication in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is very important on the line of contact,” she stated.

This shipment includes:

3,288 access points of various models

500 routers

460 solar-powered charging stations

872 phones

This marks the third shipment from the IT coalition to Ukraine in 2025. In January, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg delivered equipment worth €3.3 million. In February, another shipment valued at €7.5 million followed.

Part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, or Ramstein Format Group, the IT coalition aids Ukraine’s military and defense ministry in IT, communications, and cybersecurity. Its members include Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Finland, Sweden, and Japan. Estonia and Luxembourg lead the coalition.