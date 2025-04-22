Ukraine gets IT equipment for military from Luxembourg and Iceland worth $ 2.3 mn

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on 21 April that it had received the IT Coalition’s another shipment of IT equipment, financed by Luxembourg and Iceland. The total value of the delivery amounts to nearly €2 million or $2.3 million.
Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said the new equipment will help improve the Armed Forces’ communication reliability at the front.
“With this equipment, we will increase the capacity for quality and reliable communication in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is very important on the line of contact,” she stated.
This shipment includes:
- 3,288 access points of various models
- 500 routers
- 460 solar-powered charging stations
- 872 phones
This marks the third shipment from the IT coalition to Ukraine in 2025. In January, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg delivered equipment worth €3.3 million. In February, another shipment valued at €7.5 million followed.
