Drone attack in Russia’s Kursk region: administrative buildings damaged

Governor of Russia’s Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, stated that on the evening of August 4, a drone dropped explosives on the town of Rylsk, damaging two administrative buildings.

According to Starovoit’s statement on Telegram, he said, “Explosive devices were dropped on Rylsk from a Ukrainian drone. Windows in two administrative buildings were damaged, and the glass in the Pokrovsky Church was shattered.” No casualties were reported as a result of the drone attack, according to Starovoit.

Besides, on August 4, reports emerged of a Ukrainian naval drone launching an attack on the port of Novorossiysk, striking the “Olenegorskiy Gornyak,” a significant landing ship belonging to the Russian fleet. Later in the evening, in the Kerch Strait, a maritime drone attack reportedly caused damage to the sanctioned Russian chemical tanker “SIG,” which was transporting chemicals at the time.