Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Drone attack in Russia’s Kursk region: administrative buildings damaged

Drone drops explosives on Rylsk in Russia’s Kursk region, damaging two administrative buildings.
byOrysia Hrudka
05/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Governor of Russia’s Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, stated that on the evening of August 4, a drone dropped explosives on the town of Rylsk, damaging two administrative buildings.

According to Starovoit’s statement on Telegram, he said, “Explosive devices were dropped on Rylsk from a Ukrainian drone. Windows in two administrative buildings were damaged, and the glass in the Pokrovsky Church was shattered.” No casualties were reported as a result of the drone attack, according to Starovoit.

Besides, on August 4, reports emerged of a Ukrainian naval drone launching an attack on the port of Novorossiysk, striking the “Olenegorskiy Gornyak,” a significant landing ship belonging to the Russian fleet. Later in the evening, in the Kerch Strait, a maritime drone attack reportedly caused damage to the sanctioned Russian chemical tanker “SIG,” which was transporting chemicals at the time.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts