Ukrainian maritime drone damages Russian warship in Novorossiysk (VIDEO)

One of the Ukrainian maritime drones hit a large Russian landing warship during the nighttime attack on Russia’s naval base in Novorossiysk last night, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

The SBU carried out a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, during which a Ukrainian maritime kamikaze drone damaged a large Russian landing warship Olenegorsky Gornyak (Olenegorsk Miner), according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukrainska Pravda published a video of the maritime drone attack, allegedly recorded by a Ukrainian Security Service’s maritime drones during the nighttime attack on the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk last night.

A Ukrainian maritime drone damages a Russian warship in Novorossiysk, southern Russia This video was allegedly recorded by a Ukrainian maritime kamikaze drone during its attack on the Russian naval base last night.

“The video shows how an SBU maritime drone loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT attacks an enemy ship with about 100 crew members,” Ukrainska Pravda commented, citing unnamed sources in the SBU.

The special operation of the Ukrainian Security Service was conducted jointly with Ukraine’s Navy, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources in the SBU. As a result of the attack, the Olenegorsky Gornyak warship was seriously damaged and is currently unable to perform its combat missions, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

“All the statements of Russia’s Defense Ministry about the ‘repelled attack’ are fake,” the unnamed source in the SBU commented.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the Novorossiysk naval base at night with thirteen unmanned boats, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Although the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that all maritime drones were destroyed, a temporary ban on ship traffic was imposed in the port of Novorossiysk, according to TASS, a Russian state-run news media.

The Olenegorsky Gornyak is a Russian amphibious assault ship built in Gdansk, Poland, in 1976. It is based in the Russian Northern Fleet and is part of the 121st Brigade of Landing Craft. In 2007, it was considered the best landing ship of the Russian Northern Fleet.

