Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian maritime drone damages Russian warship in Novorossiysk (VIDEO)

Ukraine’s Security Service conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, where a maritime drone damaged a large Russian landing warship last night.
bySerge Havrylets
04/08/2023
2 minute read
maritime drone attack
A Ukrainian maritime kamikaze drone on the way to a Russian warship. Credit: SBU via Ukrayinska Pravda.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



One of the Ukrainian maritime drones hit a large Russian landing warship during the nighttime attack on Russia’s naval base in Novorossiysk last night, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

The SBU carried out a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, during which a Ukrainian maritime kamikaze drone damaged a large Russian landing warship Olenegorsky Gornyak (Olenegorsk Miner), according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukrainska Pravda published a video of the maritime drone attack, allegedly recorded by a Ukrainian Security Service’s maritime drones during the nighttime attack on the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk last night.

“The video shows how an SBU maritime drone loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT attacks an enemy ship with about 100 crew members,” Ukrainska Pravda commented, citing unnamed sources in the SBU.

The special operation of the Ukrainian Security Service was conducted jointly with  Ukraine’s Navy, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources in the SBU. As a result of the attack, the Olenegorsky Gornyak warship was seriously damaged and is currently unable to perform its combat missions, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

“All the statements of Russia’s Defense Ministry about the ‘repelled attack’ are fake,” the unnamed source in the SBU commented.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the Novorossiysk naval base at night with thirteen unmanned boats, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Although the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that all maritime drones were destroyed, a temporary ban on ship traffic was imposed in the port of Novorossiysk, according to TASS, a Russian state-run news media.

The Olenegorsky Gornyak is a Russian amphibious assault ship built in Gdansk, Poland, in 1976. It is based in the Russian Northern Fleet and is part of the 121st Brigade of Landing Craft. In 2007, it was considered the best landing ship of the Russian Northern Fleet.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts