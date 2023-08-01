Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia claimed it repelled Ukrainian attack of marine drones on its ships “controlling navigation” 340 km from Crimea

byBohdan Ben
01/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian naval drones. Credit: U24
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that at night on 1 August 2023, Ukrainian armed forces made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the patrol ships “Sergey Kotov” and “Vasily Bykov” of the Black Sea Fleet with three marine drones.

The ships were allegedly “performing tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 340 km southwest of Sevastopol.”

Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that its ships destroyed three Ukrainian marine drones by fire from guns. The ships “continue to perform their tasks.”

Ukraine didn’t comments on this possible incident so far.

As was reported, Ukraine initiated development of domestic marine drones in 2022, which were involved in several attacks on Russian Black Sea fleet stations in Sevastopol.

On 20 July 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defense made a statement, threatening all ships heading to Ukraine. “All ships sailing in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo,” the statement said, violating the freedom of navigation. Ukraine responded by reciprocal statement.

Ukraine responds reciprocally to Russian blackmail, will consider “vessels heading to Russian ports as potential carriers of military cargo”

On 31 July 2023, at least six ships have flaunted Russia’s threats after it withdrew from the grain deal, and an Israeli one was the first to enter the Ukrainian branch of the Danube. A US P8 anti-ship aircraft is ensuring their safety.

Six ships break Russia’s Black Sea “blockade”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts