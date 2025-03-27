Support us on Patreon
Tesla predicted “the death of warships” in 1898—Ukraine’s Katran torpedo drone is making it happen

As Nicola Tesla envisioned over a century ago, Ukraine’s Katran USVs are now navigating the Black Sea with torpedoes in tow.
27/03/2025
Computer model of Ukraine’s Katran drone boat. Photo: Screenshot from the Ukraine’s MoD video
Ukraine has unveiled a new unmanned surface vessel (USV) called Katran (Shark) that could potentially transform naval warfare in the Black Sea, Forbes reports. This latest innovation carries torpedoes and fulfills what inventor Nikola Tesla envisioned in 1898 – small powers that can fight off larger ones using unmanned vessels.

“Literally everything about this vehicle is impressive,” notes Ukrainian magazine Defense Express.

Computer model of Ukraine’s Katran drone boat. Video: Ukraine MoD

The Katran, also known as Katran VENOM, boasts impressive specifications, including a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers (600 miles), a top speed of approximately 130 kph (80 mph), and secure satellite communication. It’s powered by two water jets and may possess considerable autonomy, allowing it to operate in radio silence. The vessel is equipped with its own electronic warfare system, likely designed to counter Russian FPVs previously used against Ukrainian drone boats, as well as decoy flares and smoke launchers.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and drone program leader, Mykhailo Fedorov, officially revealed the Katran on his Telegram channel on 25 March. The vessel was developed in collaboration with Ukraine’s Brave1 technology accelerator, which has been instrumental in advancing the country’s drone capabilities.

Ukraine has already deployed at least fifteen different types of USVs in the Black Sea, successfully pushing back the Russian fleet and securing grain export routes.

“These range from simple robot jet skis and repurposed commercial boats to the large custom-built Sea Baby, which carried out attacks on the Kerch Bridge,” says Forbes tech correspondent David Hambling.

Previous drone boat innovations have included vessels armed with unguided rockets, surface-to-air missiles (one of which shot down a Russian helicopter last December – “the first ever such kill from a drone boat”), and carriers for small FPV attack drones.

Swedish torpedoes create “sink without warning” threat to Russian fleet

The addition of torpedoes significantly changes the strategic equation. As Hambling notes, “A Russian vessel which allows drone boats to get within ten miles of it risks being sunk without warning.”

The torpedoes are likely Swedish-supplied weapons, possibly Torped 47 or SLWT guided torpedoes. They can target both submarines and surface ships and have a range exceeding 20 km (12 miles). The Torped 47 weighs about 340 kg (750 pounds) and has a 50 kg (110 pounds) warhead.

Swedish Torped 47 lightweight torpedo. Photo: FMV

“The very existence of Katran makes defending against USVs far more challenging,” writes Hambling.

He explains that Ukraine’s mixed fleet of drone boats presents multiple threats that are difficult to counter simultaneously. Russian bloggers reportedly spotted a torpedo-armed Ukrainian USV earlier this month, but this had not been officially confirmed until now.

Hambling concludes by reflecting on Tesla’s original vision: “But in the near term, the Katran and other USVs may be started a serious debate on whether crewed warships are likely to become ‘no more use than so much scrap iron.'”

