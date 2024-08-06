Russia’s guided bombs and air-to-air missiles eliminated at Morozovsk air base, photos show

Russia has suffered a significant loss of aviation ordnance at the Morozovsk air base in Rostov Oblast. Based on leaked photos of the aftermath of a Ukrainian attack on the base, Militarnyi says a large number of aviation ordnance of various types, including guided bombs and air-to-air missiles, were destroyed in the attack.

The attack took place overnight on 3 August , with Ukrainian drones targeting the Morozovsk air base, causing massive fires and secondary detonations. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack. Russia extensively uses guided bombs, targeting Ukrainian positions, frontline settlements, and sometimes northern Ukraine’s regions across the border.

The Dosye Shpiona Telegram channel published photographic evidence of the aftermath, revealing the complete destruction of the Russian aviation ordnance depot.

Aerial bomb warehouses at Russia's Morozovsk air base before and after the Ukrainian drone attack on 2 August. 📷Google Maps, Telegram/Dosye Shpiona pic.twitter.com/GxmtONycLe — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 5, 2024

The images show the remains of various weapons, including burned-out R-27 and R-73 air-to-air missiles, which are designed for air-to-air combat.

Among the destroyed weapons were high-explosive and fragmentation bombs such as FAB-500M62, FAB-500T, FAB-250, and OFAB-100-120, which the Russians had begun to convert into gliding bombs by installing UMPK kits.

The images also showed guided bombs weighing 1.5 tons – KAB-1500LG with laser guidance – among the destroyed ordnance.

Additionally, a container of the Khibiny electronic countermeasures system, torn off a destroyed Russian Su-34 at the airfield, was visible in one of the photos.

