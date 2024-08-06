Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia’s guided bombs and air-to-air missiles eliminated at Morozovsk air base, photos show

Russia suffered significant loss of aviation ordnance at Morozovsk air base following the recent Ukrainian strike. The destroyed arsenal includes guided bombs, air-to-air missiles, and an electronic countermeasures system.
byYuri Zoria
06/08/2024
2 minute read
russia's guided bombs air-to-air missiles eliminated morozovsk photos show destroyed warehouses aviation weapons airfield russia august 2024 telegram/dosye_shpiona img_20240806_125757_285
The destroyed warehouses of aviation weapons at the Morozovsk airfield, Russia. August 2024. Photo: Telegram/Dosye_shpiona.
Russia’s guided bombs and air-to-air missiles eliminated at Morozovsk air base, photos show

Russia has suffered a significant loss of aviation ordnance at the Morozovsk air base in Rostov Oblast. Based on leaked photos of the aftermath of a Ukrainian attack on the base, Militarnyi says a large number of aviation ordnance of various types, including guided bombs and air-to-air missiles, were destroyed in the attack.

The attack took place overnight on 3 August, with Ukrainian drones targeting the Morozovsk air base, causing massive fires and secondary detonations. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack. Russia extensively uses guided bombs, targeting Ukrainian positions, frontline settlements, and sometimes northern Ukraine’s regions across the border.

The Dosye Shpiona Telegram channel published photographic evidence of the aftermath, revealing the complete destruction of the Russian aviation ordnance depot.

The images show the remains of various weapons, including burned-out R-27 and R-73 air-to-air missiles, which are designed for air-to-air combat.

russia's guided bombs air-to-air missiles eliminated morozovsk photos show satellite view warehouses airfield russia before after ukrainian drone attack 3 august 2024 photoж defence intelligence ukraine 20240805-01-03
Satellite view of the warehouses at Morozovsk airfield, Russia, before and after the Ukrainian drone attack on 3 August 2024.. PhotoЖ Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Among the destroyed weapons were high-explosive and fragmentation bombs such as FAB-500M62, FAB-500T, FAB-250, and OFAB-100-120, which the Russians had begun to convert into gliding bombs by installing UMPK kits.

russia's guided bombs air-to-air missiles eliminated morozovsk photos show destroyed various calibers aviation ordnance depot airfield russia august 2024 telegram/dosye_shpiona img_20240806_125607_586-1
Destroyed bombs of various calibers at the aviation ordnance depot at the Morozovsk airfield, Russia. August 2024. Photo: Telegram/Dosye_shpiona.

The images also showed guided bombs weighing 1.5 tons – KAB-1500LG with laser guidance – among the destroyed ordnance.

russia's guided bombs air-to-air missiles eliminated morozovsk photos show destroyed kab-1500lg aviation weapons depot airfield “morozovsk” russian federation august 2024 telegram/dosye_shpiona img_20240806_130858_565
Destroyed KAB-1500LG guided bombs at the aviation weapons depot at the airfield “Morozovsk” in the Russian Federation. August 2024. Photo: Telegram/Dosye_shpiona.

Additionally, a container of the Khibiny electronic countermeasures system, torn off a destroyed Russian Su-34 at the airfield, was visible in one of the photos.

russia's guided bombs air-to-air missiles eliminated morozovsk photos show container khibiny electronic countermeasures system detached from destroyed su-34 airfield russia august 2024 telegram/dosye_shpiona img_20240806_131520_915
The container of the Khibiny electronic countermeasures system detached from the destroyed Su-34 at the Morozovsk airfield, Russia. August 2024. Photo: Telegram/Dosye_shpiona.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts