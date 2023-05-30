US to announce new sanctions on Russia, Blinken says

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press meeting in Lulea, Sweden, on 30 May 2023.
Credit: Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP.
On Wednesday, 31 May 2023, the United States will announce new sanctions against Russia, which will entail control over the exports of technologies used in Iranian kamikaze drones, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during his visit to Sweden today, Yevropeiska Pravda reported.
“Tomorrow, we will announce new measures that will complement our export control measures for technologies found in Iranian drones used to strike Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Blinken said.
He added that new US sanctions will also help to counter Russian disinformation and “protect human rights defenders on the Internet.”
Russia has been actively using Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed to strike Ukrainian cities since the summer of 2022. The United States and other Western countries have consistently imposed sanctions on Iranian companies involved in the production of drones and their delivery to Russia.
On 29 May 2023, Ukraine’s parliament agreed to impose sanctions on Iran, following a decision made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The parliament approved the bill no. 9333, which proposed implementing several sectoral economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for 50 years.
