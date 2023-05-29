Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada approves 50-year sanctions on Iran

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada has agreed to impose sanctions on Iran, following a decision made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This information comes directly from MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The parliament approved bill №9333, which proposes the implementation of several sectoral economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of 50 years. This bill received 328 votes in favour.

According to the document, the sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, lasting for 50 years, include a complete ban on trade operations, the suspension of transit resources, flights and transportation within Ukraine’s territory, and the prevention of capital outflow by Iranian residents.

It also proposes to prohibit any investments in Iran and the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights by residents. Furthermore, it aims to halt electronic payment methods (including transfers, settlements, and cash issuance) issued by residents of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The National Bank is also prohibited from registering an international payment system operated by Iran.

On May 24th, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the people of Iran not to become accomplices in the bloody Russian war, which is using Iranian kamikaze drones to kill Ukrainian civilians.

On April 25th, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to submit a proposal to the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sectoral sanctions against Iran.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Iran, sanc, Sanctions