Russians started to attack Ukraine with Shahed drones assembled in Russia

The Russian army has used Shahed kamikaze drones assembled in the Russian Federation in its recent attacks on Ukraine

“The fact that the remains of those Shahed drones that were found after the latest attacks already had Cyrillic markings on them suggests that their production is already Russian,” Suspilne reported, citing Head of the joint press center for Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk.

The US warns that once the drone factory in Russia is completed, it could have an impact on the war in Ukraine. It could provide Russia with more drones than it purchased from Iran, CNN reported.