Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russians started to attack Ukraine with Shahed drones assembled in Russia

byIryna Voichuk
26/07/2023
1 minute read
Shahed-136
A Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. Screenshot from video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Russian army has used Shahed kamikaze drones assembled in the Russian Federation in its recent attacks on Ukraine

“The fact that the remains of those Shahed drones that were found after the latest attacks already had Cyrillic markings on them suggests that their production is already Russian,” Suspilne reported, citing Head of the joint press center for Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk.

Iran helps Russia build drone factory near Moscow – White House

The US warns that once the drone factory in Russia is completed, it could have an impact on the war in Ukraine. It could provide Russia with more drones than it purchased from Iran, CNN reported.

Russia’s attempt to produce Shahed drones off to a rough start – Defense Express

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts