Maritime drones attack Russian naval base

Maritime kamikaze drones attacked the Russian Black Sea naval base in Novorossiysk last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
bySerge Havrylets
04/08/2023
1 minute read
Novorossiysk
Explosions in the Black Sea near Novorossiysk in southern Russia. Credit: Baza.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that a maritime kamikaze drone attack on the Russian Black Sea naval base in Novorossiysk was repelled last night.

Russian media published a number of photos and videos showing explosions in the Black Sea near Novorossiyk.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the Novorossiysk naval base at night with thirteen unmanned boats, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Although the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that ten maritime drones were destroyed and three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare systems, a temporary ban on ship traffic was imposed in the port of Novorossiysk, according to TASS, a Russian state-run news media.

Furthermore, locals reported a series of explosions in Yuzhnaya Ozerievka near Russia’s Black Sea port in Novorossiysk last night, according to Russian Telegram channels. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s marine oil terminal is located in that area. According to unconfirmed reports, maritime drones attacked and damaged Russia’s Black Sea oil beacon.

