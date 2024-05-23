Ukrainian Navy destroys WWII-era naval mine in Black Sea

Ukrainian Navy sailors have destroyed a World War II-era naval anchor mine found in one of the shipping channels in the Black Sea, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

Recently, a diving group of the Ukrainian Navy identified a 1908/1939 marine anchor galvanic-impact mine in one of the shipping channels in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The report says this dangerous discovery could have been on the seabed since World War II or appeared recently as a result of Russia’s use of obsolete ammunition in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

A diving team with the involvement of naval demolition divers destroyed the anchor mine by means of a controlled detonation at the site of discovery. The Navy reminded that a ban on staying in uninspected areas of the coast remains in force in Ukraine’s Black Sea coast area.

“Given the numerous cases of explosive devices dating back to the Second World War, we once again emphasize the irreparable damage caused by Russia’s armed aggression today. History shows that, unfortunately, more than one generation of Ukrainians will have to deal with the consequences and hidden threats of the war unleashed by Russia,” the Navy wrote.

