Kamikaze drones attack airfield in Russia’s Adler

On 1 October, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked an airfield in Adler, south of Sochi, in the Krasnodar region (southern Russia), hitting a parking lot of Russian helicopters, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the attack was carried out by the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s intelligence (HUR).

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the Russian air defense shot down Ukrainian “airplane-type” kamikaze drones over the Krasnodar region on 1 October at around 8:00 a.m.

The distance from Sochi to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine is around 550 kilometers. The Russian Telegram channel VCHK-OGPU published a video of the drone attack at 11 a.m. The video shows that the drone was not shot down in midair but hit the ground and exploded. It is currently unknown whether the drone attack damaged any Russian aircraft.

Kamikaze drones reportedly attacked an airfield in Sochi (southern Russia), according to Russian media. 📹https://t.co/90bqNXLZoc pic.twitter.com/K4wO2vChzc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 1, 2023

The Krasnodar region authorities reported that a temporary flight restriction (until 8:20 a.m.) was imposed at Sochi International Airport due to a drone attack. Flights bound for Sochi were redirected to alternate airfields. Sochi International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Russia.

Around the same time, kamikaze drones also attacked Smolensk in western Russia.

On 1 October, a kamikaze drone attacked the Smolensk Aircraft Plant in western Russia. The plant is a part of the Russian state-owned corporation Tactical Missile Arms. The local authorities claimed that all drones were taken down.

📹https://t.co/YWEpd7Jz7v pic.twitter.com/jKtJUecrm8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 1, 2023

According to Russian media, kamikaze drones attacked the Smolensk Aircraft Plant. The plant is a part of the Russian state-owned corporation Tactical Missile Arms. The local authorities claimed that all drones were taken down.

The Smolensk Aviation Plant Joint Stock Company (SmAZ) is the oldest aviation enterprise in Russia. It produces a wide range of light aircraft and aircraft parts, including for the Russian Air Force.

The city of Smolensk (it has a population of 350,000 residents) is the regional capital of Russia’s Smolensk Oblast. It is located 80 kilometers from Russia’s border with Belarus.

Related: