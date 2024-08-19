Eng
Lithuania prepares to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another year

Lithuania’s Ministry of Interior has proposed extending temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2026, aiming to reduce administrative burdens.
byMaria Tril
19/08/2024
1 minute read
The image shows the Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags. Credit: GitanasNauseda/X
Lithuania plans to extend temporary residence permits for Ukrainian refugees for another year, reports LRT.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Interior drafted a proposal to extend the period of temporary protection until 4 March 2026. Currently, this status is valid until March 2025.

According to the Department of Migration, 30-40 new applications for temporary residence permits are received daily. At present, over 44,300 individuals hold this status in Lithuania.

“Extending the term will reduce the administrative burden on Ukrainians and Migration Department employees, as well as facilitate the management of the flow of applications before March 2025,” Minister of Interior Agne Bilotaite reported.

The extension aims to streamline the process and alleviate pressure on applicants and officials. This move comes as Lithuania continues to support Ukrainian refugees amidst ongoing challenges.

Since September, Ukrainians without temporary protection have only been able to work in Lithuania after obtaining a residence permit. This change in policy underscores the importance of formal documentation for employment purposes.

In a related development, the Lithuanian government allocated nearly 9 million euros ($10 mn) for support programs for Ukrainians registered for temporary protection in Lithuania. This financial commitment demonstrates Lithuania’s continued support for displaced Ukrainians.

