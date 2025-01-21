Lithuania sends drones, thermal imagers and telescopic loaders to Ukraine

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced on 20 January that a new package of military aid has been delivered to Ukraine, including domestically produced drones, thermal imaging equipment, and five-ton telescopic loaders.

Like other Baltic nations, Lithuania has been one of Ukraine’s largest supporters in terms of aid relative to GDP. Lithuania has provided military assistance worth over €754 million to Ukraine since the war began, with total long-term support exceeding €1.5 billion.

According to the press release, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said:

“We cannot reduce the pace of support for Ukraine, as ensuring Ukraine’s security means taking care of our own security. We have as much time as Ukraine has. We have also eliminated bureaucratic obstacles, so support will reach Ukraine even faster from now on.”

The Ministry outlined key support directions for 2024, focusing on urgent needs including air defense, ammunition, drones, and anti-drone systems. The plan also includes developing Lithuania’s defense industry and supporting Ukraine’s defense industry through funding for weapons manufactured in Ukraine.

Lithuania will participate in the Demining Coalition, which it co-leads with Iceland, and other Capability Coalitions. The country will continue providing military support through international funds and collective initiatives, while maintaining its commitment to training Ukrainian troops and rehabilitating wounded soldiers.

Related: