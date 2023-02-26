Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister visits Ukraine – President’s Office of Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Kyiv on 26 Feb., 2023.

Credit: President's Office of Ukraine.

On 26 February, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Kyiv and met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

After the meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak informed that Saudi Arabia will allocate an aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million, which includes oil products worth $300 million and humanitarian aid worth $100 million.

During the talks, the parties emphasized the importance of Saudi Arabia’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular within the UN. The parties paid special attention to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, President’s Office reported.

“We appreciate this visit and consider it as important evidence of support for Ukraine, especially on the anniversary of the beginning of full-scale aggression. As far as I know, this is the first visit in more than 30 years of our independence. I hope that it will give a new impetus to further intensification of our mutually beneficial dialogue,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

This is the first official visit of the head of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine since the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on 14 April 1993.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Saudi Arabia