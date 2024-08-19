Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russian forces likely to launch counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast, redeploying troops to region

The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russia is likely preparing a counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast, potentially requiring up to 20,000 troops.
byMaria Tril
19/08/2024
2 minute read
kursk-18-august
The assessed control of terrain in Russian Kursk Oblast as of 18 August 2024. Credit: ISW
ISW: Russian forces likely to launch counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast, redeploying troops to region

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 18 August that Russian forces are likely preparing for a counteroffensive in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast, necessitating additional troop deployments and resources.

This assessment comes as Ukraine’s incursion into the region continues to force Russia to redeploy forces from other areas of the conflict.

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a source familiar with the Ukrainian operation reported that Russia had redeployed “several” understrength brigades totaling 5,000 personnel to Kursk Oblast from elsewhere in Ukraine by mid-August. The source indicated that one of these brigades came from Donetsk Oblast, possibly referring to elements of the Donetsk People’s Republic Pyatnashka Brigade.

The ISW has observed the arrival of various Russian units in Kursk Oblast, including elements of the 200th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the Tigr Battalion of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade.

“Russian forces have redeployed additional forces to Kursk Oblast since the first week of the Ukrainian incursion and have likely redeployed more than 5,000 personnel to Kursk Oblast overall,” the ISW reports.

While these redeployments have helped slow Ukrainian advances, the ISW suggests this is only the beginning of Russia’s response.

According to the ISW, Russian forces will likely launch a concerted counteroffensive effort to retake territory in Kursk Oblast that Ukrainian forces have seized. However, it is too early to assess when Russian forces will stop Ukrainian advances in Kursk Oblast completely and seize the battlefield initiative to launch such an effort.

The WSJ’s source estimates that Russian forces may need up to 20,000 personnel to retake territory in the area, significantly more than the estimated 6,000 Ukrainian personnel currently in Kursk Oblast. However, the ISW notes that the requirements will depend on how strongly Ukrainian forces defend their positions within Russia.

The ISW concludes that this potential Russian counteroffensive “will likely require Russia to commit even more manpower, equipment, and materiel to Kursk Oblast.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts