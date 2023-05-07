Russia has no potential for serious offensive but capable of carrying out defensive operations – Ukrainian intel

In his interview with Yahoo News, Maj-Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, said that Russian forces could no longer launch a “serious offensive anywhere in Ukraine” but still could carry out defensive operations.
“As of today, Russia has no military, economic, or political potential to create another attempt for a serious offensive anywhere in Ukraine,” he said. “Besides that, it is completely capable of waging serious defensive operations, and this is the very problem we are about to face,” he told Yahoo News referring to Ukraine’s upcoming counteroffensive.
While giving no details of the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive, Budanov is confident that Russian-occupied Crimea “will be liberated because our victory is impossible without liberating Crimea.”
