ISW: Donetsk’s Bakhmut and western Zaporizhzhia see more Ukrainian offensive operations

Ukraine continued offensive operations near Donetsk’s Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 September, inflicting considerable losses on Russian troops and consolidating gains, according to ISW.
byYuri Zoria
21/09/2023
Ukrainian forces continued offensive actions near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 September, according to the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). 

The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations and inflicted significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) direction.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, consolidating in newly secured lines.

The UK Ministry of Defense assessed that Ukrainian forces secured positions in Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut) and Andriivka (10km southwest of Bakhmut) and that Russian redeployments of airborne (VDV) forces from Bakhmut to the Zaporizhzhia direction have weakened Russian defenses around Bakhmut.

ISW had previously observed elements of the 83rd Separate Air Assault Brigade operating in Zaporizhzhia, although it is unclear how large a proportion of that unit was redeployed from Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Captain Ilya Yevlash stated that Ukrainian forces are preparing defensive positions before Russian forces renew their assaults in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction.

