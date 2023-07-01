Russia’s war against Ukraine kills 494 children, prosecutors say

Credit: UkrInform

Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 494 children and injured 1035, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office has informed.

According to prosecutors, the number of casualties is not final, as Ukraine has limited access to the occupied territories and zones of heavy fighting.

Earlier, Russian forces shelled residential areas in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, killing a father and son on Father’s Day, according to the regional state administration.

