Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Russia bans Signal, citing extremism, but likely aiming to suppress dissent

Russia blocked the Signal app, officially citing security concerns, but likely aiming to suppress independent journalism and opposition, as per UK intelligence. The move comes amid broader efforts to restrict media and communication platforms, including YouTube and WhatsApp.
byYuri Zoria
19/08/2024
2 minute read
UK intel: Russia bans Signal, citing extremism, but likely aiming to suppress dissent

According to a UK Defense Ministry intelligence update dated 19 August, Russia’s ban on the encrypted messaging app Signal, officially cited as preventing extremism, is likely aimed at restricting independent journalists and opposition communication rather than curbing information about the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk oblast.

Putin’s Russia enforces stringent censorship policies, controlling media, literature, and online platforms to suppress dissent and limit information, often under the guise of national security and traditional values.

The ministry wrote:

  • On 09 August 2024, Russian media reported that the Russian Federal telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked the encrypted messaging app Signal from use in the country. The official justification is that this is to ‘prevent the use of the messenger for extremist or terrorist purposes.’
  • Some commentators have suggested that the ban is intended to prevent the spread of information about the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk oblast, but this is highly unlikely.
  • Signal is used by many independent Russian journalists and opposition activists to evade the Russian government’s pervasive system of electronic monitoring, most notably the FSB’s System of Operational Investigative Measures (SORM). In this context, the restriction on Telegram is likely intended to increase the ability of the Russian authorities to monitor and restrict the communications of private citizens hostile to the regime.
  • This comes at a time when the Russian Government is proscribing independent media organizations, and disrupting YouTube and the messaging service WhatsApp; measures intended to increase government control over access to media and information in Russia.

Putin’s Russia implements extensive censorship across media, literature, cinema, and the internet, officially justified as protecting national security and preserving traditional values. These censorship policies are used to suppress dissent, control artistic expression, and limit public access to information that challenges the state’s narrative.

Despite the constitutional prohibition of censorship, the Russian government, through agencies like Roskomnadzor, actively restricts independent journalism and punishes those who disseminate information contradicting the Kremlin’s stance, especially on sensitive issues like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts