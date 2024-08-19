Ukraine starts mandatory evacuation of children from Pokrovsk as Russian troops are 12 km from the town

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration has announced the commencement of mandatory evacuations for children and families with children from Pokrovsk, starting 20 August 2024. This critical decision comes as Russian forces continue their advance in the region, now positioned merely 12 kilometers from the town’s outskirts.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, made the announcement on national TV and social media.

“The enemy is approaching,” Filashkin stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. “If they continue to advance towards the city, we will also decide to extend the curfew hours… The safety of children is the responsibility of adults. When our cities fall within reach of virtually any enemy weapon, the decision to evacuate becomes necessary and inevitable.“

The evacuation order encompasses not only Pokrovsk city but the entire Pokrovsk community, including the towns of Pokrovsk and Rodinske, as well as twelve surrounding villages. Currently, 53,000 people, including nearly 4,000 children, are living in the area despite the proximity of the front, roughly about half of the local pre-war population.

After Russian forces captured Ukraine’s town Avdiivka in February 2024, they advanced up to 28 kilometers along a narrow 10-15 kilometer section of the frontline towards Pokrovsk, according to the independent frontline monitoring project DeepState map.

Serhiy Dobriak, head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, estimates that residents have approximately two weeks to evacuate, based on the current rate of the Russian army’s advance. While all services in Pokrovsk are currently operational, Dobriak anticipates that their activities may soon need to be suspended.

