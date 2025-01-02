Russian forces attempt to encircle Pokrovsk instead of direct assault

Russian occupation forces have shifted tactics near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, choosing to bypass and encircle the city rather than engage in a direct frontal assault, according to reports.

Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces, highlighted the enemy’s maneuvers during a national telethon. He explained that no urban combat has erupted within Pokrovsk, but Russian forces are intensifying operations in surrounding areas. He described attempts to penetrate nearby settlements, amass forces, and encircle the city, while employing extensive UAV operations and other concentrated resources.

Pokrovsk’s defense is vital to maintaining Ukrainian control in Donetsk Oblast, while Russia intensifies its efforts.

The significant fortifications and strategic importance of Pokrovsk make a direct assault unappealing to the Russian forces. Urban warfare in areas like Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove has bogged them down, prompting this alternative approach to weaken Ukrainian defenses. Their goal appears to be cutting critical infrastructure links and disrupting logistical support for the defenders.

Ukrainian forces have maintained a defense, repelling 38 assault and offensive actions over the past 24 hours, the spokesperson added. This resilience reaffirms Pokrovsk’s status as a critical hotspot in the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian troops remain vigilant against further encirclement attempts, fortifying their positions to thwart Russian advances.

