Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelensky highlights the critical situation in the Pokrovsk sector of the front, orders to strengthen defenses there

Recently, Russians have been advancing by small portions of land nearly every day in the Pokrovsk sector of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. Following the capture of Avdiivka in February 2024, they aim to approach Pokrovsk, the next town in the area.
byBohdan Ben
27/07/2024
1 minute read
Zelenskyy's video address
Zelenskyy’s video address on 26 July 2024. Screenshot from the video.
Zelensky highlights the critical situation in the Pokrovsk sector of the front, orders to strengthen defenses there

In his latest evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the most challenging situation for the Ukrainian military is in the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk Oblast, stressing the need to bolster positions there.

“With the military command, we are thoroughly analyzing the situation in the difficult directions, primarily the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk. This direction has been and remains the main target of Russian attacks. Today, there were two reports from Commander Syrsky. Everything necessary will be done to strengthen our positions and our capability to inflict significant losses on the occupiers.”

On Friday, Zelenskyy conducted a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. They discussed the new defense packages being prepared in cooperation with Western partners.

Additionally, in his address, Zelensky commended the Ukrainian warriors striking Russian bases and logistics on occupied territory. The President’s remarks underscore the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovske direction, highlighting the area as a primary focus of Russian aggression. The call for reinforcements and new defense measures reflects Ukraine’s strategic efforts to enhance its military resilience and inflict significant losses on the enemy to exhaust Russian troops and then seize the initiative.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts