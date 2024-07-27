Zelensky highlights the critical situation in the Pokrovsk sector of the front, orders to strengthen defenses there

In his latest evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the most challenging situation for the Ukrainian military is in the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk Oblast, stressing the need to bolster positions there.

“With the military command, we are thoroughly analyzing the situation in the difficult directions, primarily the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk. This direction has been and remains the main target of Russian attacks. Today, there were two reports from Commander Syrsky. Everything necessary will be done to strengthen our positions and our capability to inflict significant losses on the occupiers.”

On Friday, Zelenskyy conducted a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. They discussed the new defense packages being prepared in cooperation with Western partners.

Additionally, in his address, Zelensky commended the Ukrainian warriors striking Russian bases and logistics on occupied territory. The President’s remarks underscore the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovske direction, highlighting the area as a primary focus of Russian aggression. The call for reinforcements and new defense measures reflects Ukraine’s strategic efforts to enhance its military resilience and inflict significant losses on the enemy to exhaust Russian troops and then seize the initiative.

Related: