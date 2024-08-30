Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russian military pursues dual tactical efforts around Pokrovsk

Russian forces are executing a two-pronged tactical effort to create favorable conditions for an assault on Pokrovsk, according to a new ISW report.
byMaria Tril
30/08/2024
2 minute read
ISW: Russian military pursues dual tactical efforts around Pokrovsk

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 29 August that Russian forces are pursuing a two-pronged tactical effort as part of their ongoing offensive to seize Pokrovsk.

The operation involves simultaneous pushes along the Novohrodivka-Hrodivka line east of Pokrovsk and the Selydove-Ukrainsk-Hirnyk line to the southeast.

According to the ISW, the Russian military command likely views these efforts as “desired prerequisites for launching an intensified offensive effort against Pokrovsk itself.” The institute suggests that the southeastern advance aims to widen Russia’s salient in the Pokrovsk direction and reduce vulnerabilities to Ukrainian counterattacks.

” The most intense battles in the Pokrovsk direction are ongoing on the eastern outskirts of Hrodivka, southwest of Hrodivka near Krasnyi Yar, within Novohrodivka, and immediately east of Selydove near Mykhailivka,” Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi said about the current battlefield situation on 29 August.

While the ISW confirms recent Russian gains in these areas, it notes that Russian military bloggers have claimed more significant advances than what can be visually confirmed. These claims include Russian forces reaching the southeastern outskirts of Myrnohrad and engaging in small arms battles within the town. However, a Ukrainian military observer characterized the Russian presence in Myrnohrad as “sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” the ISW reports.

Russian sources also claim advances in eastern Selydove, with forces allegedly reaching the town center. Additional reports suggest Russian troops are fighting on the northeastern outskirts of Ukrainsk, have seized Memryk, and entered Halitsynivka.

The ISW emphasizes caution when interpreting these claims, as they often exceed what can be independently verified through visual evidence.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts