Russian troops advanced by 900 meters in the past 24 hours — DeepState

On 26 July 2024, they captured nearly 5 square kilometers of land in the Pokrovsk direction, continuing their slow gains there.
Bohdan Ben
27/07/2024
1 minute read
Pokrovsk direction Russian gainst
Russian gains in the Pokrovsk direction half a year after the capture of Avdiivka. Source: DeepStateMap
The Pokrovsk direction is currently the main Russian offensive objective and the only one where they are advancing slowly but steadily. Since the fall of Avdiivka in February 2024, Russians captured 28 nearby villages, advancing roughly halfway towards Pokrovsk, the next town.

At the same time, the advances are made at great costs, as Russian losses have reached record numbers in May-July 2024 since the beginning of the full-scale war.

