Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian forces counterattack near Pokrovsk and Toretsk

Russian military bloggers admit logistics problems and personnel shortages as Ukrainian forces regain initiative on several fronts, BBC russian service reported,
byMaria Tril
07/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian forces counterattack near Pokrovsk and Toretsk

Ukrainian forces launched a series of counterattacks along the frontline, reclaiming some lost territory as Russian offensive operations weaken with the arrival of spring, BBC reported on 7 March.

Russian troops continue attacking in multiple areas, particularly west of Donetsk. They attempted to advance north of the Mokrye Yaly River in the Velykomykhaylivka direction and break through to Konstantynopol in the Kurakhovo area.

The intensity of Russian attacks has diminished compared to the autumn-winter campaign. The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) found no confirmed Russian advances along the entire front on 5 March.

Ukrainian forces became more active west and north of Donetsk. Through counterattacks, they pushed back Russian units advancing on Pokrovsk and restored their positions.

Geolocated footage published on 5 March shows Russian forces striking several Ukrainian armored vehicles in eastern Shevchenko (south of Pokrovsk), indicating Ukrainian forces recently advanced in this area, ISW reported.

Ukrainian troops also counterattacked in Toretsk. The city, which appeared to be under complete Russian control, has again become a battlefield with reports of Ukrainian units breaking through and firefights occurring near the city center.

According to Ukrainian military journalist Bohdan Miroshnikov, the activity near Pokrovsk represents “limited tactical-level counterattacks” rather than a counteroffensive.

“The Russian forces is still trying to conduct offensive operations in most areas. Moreover, they [the Russians] are trying to regroup to respond to our counterattacks. But the general meaning is clear—the enemy has been greatly exhausted after 1.5 years of continuous offensive. We are only beginning to take advantage of this,” Miroshnikov said.

Several factors may explain the slowing Russian advance and Ukrainian activation: Russian units might need rest after months of continuous offensive operations; spring weather making roads worse while favoring drone operations; and the January appointment of General Mikhail Drapatiy as head of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group fighting in Donbas.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts