Ukrainian forces counterattack near Pokrovsk and Toretsk

Ukrainian forces launched a series of counterattacks along the frontline, reclaiming some lost territory as Russian offensive operations weaken with the arrival of spring, BBC reported on 7 March.

Russian troops continue attacking in multiple areas, particularly west of Donetsk. They attempted to advance north of the Mokrye Yaly River in the Velykomykhaylivka direction and break through to Konstantynopol in the Kurakhovo area.

The intensity of Russian attacks has diminished compared to the autumn-winter campaign. The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) found no confirmed Russian advances along the entire front on 5 March.

Ukrainian forces became more active west and north of Donetsk. Through counterattacks, they pushed back Russian units advancing on Pokrovsk and restored their positions.

Geolocated footage published on 5 March shows Russian forces striking several Ukrainian armored vehicles in eastern Shevchenko (south of Pokrovsk), indicating Ukrainian forces recently advanced in this area, ISW reported.

Ukrainian troops also counterattacked in Toretsk. The city, which appeared to be under complete Russian control, has again become a battlefield with reports of Ukrainian units breaking through and firefights occurring near the city center.

According to Ukrainian military journalist Bohdan Miroshnikov, the activity near Pokrovsk represents “limited tactical-level counterattacks” rather than a counteroffensive.

“The Russian forces is still trying to conduct offensive operations in most areas. Moreover, they [the Russians] are trying to regroup to respond to our counterattacks. But the general meaning is clear—the enemy has been greatly exhausted after 1.5 years of continuous offensive. We are only beginning to take advantage of this,” Miroshnikov said.

Several factors may explain the slowing Russian advance and Ukrainian activation: Russian units might need rest after months of continuous offensive operations; spring weather making roads worse while favoring drone operations; and the January appointment of General Mikhail Drapatiy as head of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group fighting in Donbas.

