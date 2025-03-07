Two Russian SAM systems struck by Ukrainian kamikaze drones launched from uncrewed boat (video)

Ukrainian naval unmanned drone carriers delivered FPV attack drones to the enemy coastline, successfully striking two Russian air defense systems, Militarnyi reports. Volunteer Serhii Sternenko, who raises funds for drone production and supplies drones to various Ukrainian military and security units, shared video footage of the operation and provided details about the strikes.

Ukraine’s naval drone carriers equipped with attack FPV drones were first publicly revealed in December 2024 during an attack on Russian-captured gas platforms in the Black Sea. Drone warfare innovations have become a hallmark of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, with unmanned vehicles of various sizes operating across air, land, and sea.

According to Sternenko, Ukrainian Naval Forces in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out the operation to destroy air defense systems in the deep rear of Russian forces.

The operation began with maritime drone carriers delivering FPV drones by sea to the operation location. External drone pilots then identified and struck Osa-AKM and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The footage captures a naval surface drone carrying four attack FPVs advancing toward the Russian-controlled coastline. The FPV drones then launch and begin searching for targets. The video later shows multiple Ukrainian aerial drones striking the Russian Osa-AKM air defense system, clearly visible in the FPV drone feed.

Regarding the Strela-10 air defense system, the video’s final moments show a Ukrainian FPV drone approaching what appears to be an enemy target, likely identified as this type of air defense complex. However, Militarnyi notes that the image quality is insufficient for precise identification.

