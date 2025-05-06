Support us on Patreon
Five Russian howitzers and a Grad MLRS destroyed by Ukrainian National Guard with FPV drones (video)

The destroyed howitzers include Russia’s Soviet-era D-30 and D-20 pieces.
byYuri Zoria
06/05/2025
2 minute read
Screenshot from OMEGA Wings video.
Ukrainian FPV drone operators from the Special Operations Center OMEGA of the National Guard of Ukraine recorded a series of successful strikes last week, destroying five Russian howitzers and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), according to a report by Defense Express.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. Currently, the Russian incremental gains mostly stalled or even reversed in the areas, where the Ukrainian troops counterattack and reclaim their previously lost positions.

Combat footage released by the OMEGA unit on 5 May showcased drone footage, showing moments Russian artillery systems were destroyed by its OMEGA Wings drone detachment. The unit confirmed the elimination of five howitzers, the Soviet-era D-30 and D-20, and one Grad MLRS.

OMEGA did not specify the front sector where the engagements occurred. The most likely area is Donetsk Oblast, where fighting has been most intense and where the OMEGA unit is known to operate, particularly in the area of Pokrovsk. 

While OMEGA noted that several other Russian vehicles were hit during the operations, they emphasized that only high-priority military targets such as artillery would be highlighted.

“We won’t take up your attention with enemy vehicle strikes,” the unit stated, commenting on the shared footage.

