Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Stoltenberg emphasizes importance of continued US support for Ukraine

Against the backdrop of statements from Donald Trump and his associates questioning Washington’s continued support for Ukraine if Trump returns to the White House, Stoltenberg emphasized that the role of the United States in Western aid to Ukraine is extremely important.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/07/2024
2 minute read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Stoltenberg emphasizes importance of continued US support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will soon leave his post, emphasized that the role of the United States is extremely important in supporting Ukraine.

The NATO Secretary General said this in conversation with AFP.

Against the backdrop of statements from Donald Trump and his associates questioning Washington’s continued support for Ukraine if Trump returns to the White House, Stoltenberg emphasized that the role of the US in Western aid to Ukraine is extremely important.

“European allies and Canada can certainly do more. But it is extremely important that the United States continues to support Ukraine. This should be a joint effort of North America and Europe, and the United States is the biggest ally. So I expect the United States to continue to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

He reiterated that providing such assistance to Ukraine is in the security interests of the United States.

“If President Putin were to win in Ukraine, it would not only be a tragedy for Ukrainians, it would also make the world more dangerous… If we want to reach a point where Ukraine stands as a sovereign independent state, the way to do that is to provide more support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg emphasized.

Trump has often boasted that he could negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if elected.

There have been reports in the media that Trump is allegedly seeking to push Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia in order to end the war.

J.D. Vance, whom Trump has identified as his vice presidential candidate, is skeptical about further assistance to Ukraine and has made it clear in earlier statements that he does not consider Russia a serious threat to Europe.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts