Stoltenberg emphasizes importance of continued US support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will soon leave his post, emphasized that the role of the United States is extremely important in supporting Ukraine.

The NATO Secretary General said this in conversation with AFP.

Against the backdrop of statements from Donald Trump and his associates questioning Washington’s continued support for Ukraine if Trump returns to the White House, Stoltenberg emphasized that the role of the US in Western aid to Ukraine is extremely important.

“European allies and Canada can certainly do more. But it is extremely important that the United States continues to support Ukraine. This should be a joint effort of North America and Europe, and the United States is the biggest ally. So I expect the United States to continue to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

He reiterated that providing such assistance to Ukraine is in the security interests of the United States.

“If President Putin were to win in Ukraine, it would not only be a tragedy for Ukrainians, it would also make the world more dangerous… If we want to reach a point where Ukraine stands as a sovereign independent state, the way to do that is to provide more support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg emphasized.

Trump has often boasted that he could negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if elected.

There have been reports in the media that Trump is allegedly seeking to push Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia in order to end the war.

J.D. Vance, whom Trump has identified as his vice presidential candidate, is skeptical about further assistance to Ukraine and has made it clear in earlier statements that he does not consider Russia a serious threat to Europe.

