Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian envoy in US says Trump is briefed on 14,000 km-range Burevestnik nuclear missile tests

Dmitriev’s remarks echo the threat of “complete annihilation of humanity,” underscoring the stakes of Moscow’s strategic messaging.
byOlena Mukhina
26/10/2025
3 minute read
ISW: Moscow rolls out recycled lies and nuclear bluster to split NATO and halt US aid for Ukraine “If you need nukes, maybe, you should eye Belarus?” Israeli politician tells Ukraine
PU 15U175M launch vehicle of the RS-24 Yars nuclear missile system, June 2020. Photo: mil.in.ua
Russian envoy in US says Trump is briefed on 14,000 km-range Burevestnik nuclear missile tests

Russia's nuclear threats continue. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on tests of the unlimited-range nuclear-powered cruise missile "Burevestnik" conducted on 21 October, UNIAN reports. 

The Russian nuclear exercises, which included launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, took place immediately after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Putin in Budapest to discuss peace in Ukraine was postponed. The reason behind this is that Russia does not show any intent to make concessions, demanding only Ukraine's capitulation. 

Putin states that Burevestnik can fly 14,000 kilometers

Putin stated that Russia’s nuclear forces “are at the highest level in the world” and boasted about tests of the “unique” nuclear-powered missile Burevestnik. He made the statements during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the commanders of military formations.

According to him, the missile traveled 14,000 kilometers and remained in the air for about 15 hours. He also claimed that Burevestnik demonstrated the ability to evade missile defense systems.

“Technical characteristics of the missile allow it to be used with guaranteed accuracy against heavily protected targets at any distance,” Gerasimov said.

Commenting on the tests, Putin added that this is a “unique weapon that no one else in the world possesses.”

He also stated that the missile tests are complete and the key objectives of the tests have been achieved.

“We need to determine possible methods of deployment and start preparing the infrastructure to integrate this weapon into our armed forces,” said the Russian president.

Dmitriev in the US: Details on Burevestnik tests was conveyed to the US administration 

Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, stated during the visit to the US that “the security of the whole world” depends on peaceful US–Russia relations and warned the Trump administration about “complete annihilation of humanity."

He also mentioned the nuclear drills held on 21-22 October, RBC reports. During the drills, Russia launched a Yars ballistic missile toward the US. This missile can also carry a nuclear warhead. 

“At the meeting, the president was briefed… on the successful tests of the new-class Burevestnik missile with a nuclear propulsion system. It is very important that this information is conveyed directly to the leadership and key figures in the US presidential administration,” said Kirill Dmitriev.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!