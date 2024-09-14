Russo-Ukrainian war, day 934: Kursk gambit pays off, Ukraine’s advance derails Russia’s Pokrovsk plans

Ukraine’s defense ministry under fire for “management chaos” a year after leadership change. Despite initial optimism, Ukraine’s defense sector under Minister Rustem Umerov grapples with procurement inefficiencies, international cooperation failures, and a lack of strategic planning, according to a critical report by civil society leaders.

Russia’s counteroffensive in Kursk puts Ukraine’s gambit to the test. As Russian forces push into Kursk Oblast, experts debate: Is this the end of Ukraine’s bold advance, or exactly what Kyiv planned?

Ukraine deploys demining drones to break Russia’s Dnipro wall. With no formal training and limited resources, Ukraine’s innovative drone operators are clearing the mined river, their DIY tactics becoming the linchpin in the battle for the Dnipro

Archeological research suggests first cities of humanity were in Ukraine, not in Mesopotamia. Massive planned settlements discovered in Ukraine, dating back to 4000 BCE, are rewriting the history of early urbanization. These sprawling sites are forcing archaeologists to reconsider when, where, and how the first cities emerged.

Military

Russia quadruples troops to 45,000 in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine reports. Russian forces in Kursk Oblast have swelled, as Moscow launches a counteroffensive against Ukraine’s month-long operation that has captured 1,000 square kilometers in the region.

ISW: Ukrainian forces make fresh breakthrough on Russian border in Kursk Oblast. Earlier this week, Russian forces launched a counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops have controlled about 1,000 square kilometers since their early August incursion.

Frontline report: Russian forces finally sacrifice Pokrovsk offensive to defend Kursk. Ukraine has managed to alter battlefield dynamics with its Kursk incursion in just six weeks: Russia redeploys forces from crucial Pokrovsk offensive

ISW: Russians may struggle to maintain offensive tempo in Donetsk after Kursk redeployments. Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast reportedly disrupted Russia’s new offensives in northern Ukraine and slowed advances in Donetsk, Ukrainian officials say, per ISW.

Ukraine repels massive Russian drone attack, shoots down 72 Shahed suicide drones. Last night, Russia launched 76 drones at Ukraine, but none reached their targets. Ukraine’s Air Force reported destroying 72, with two crashing and two returning to Russia.

As of 14 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 632630 (+1210) Tanks: 8674 (+3) APV: 17043 (+40) Artillery systems: 18086 (+25) MLRS: 1186 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 946 Aircraft: 369 Helicopters: 328 UAV: 15149 (+36) Cruise missiles : 2591 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 24631 (+71)



Intelligence and technology

RFE/RL: Russia ramps up Kerch Bridge protection with massive concrete piles. New satellite imagery reveals Russia’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the Kerch Bridge, potentially to guard against Ukrainian naval attacks or construct a parallel structure.

International

Stoltenberg admits NATO’s pre-war support for Ukraine fell short. Outgoing NATO chief regrets not doing more for Ukraine earlier, admitting training and provision was “quite limited”

No green light yet for Ukraine’s deep strikes, UK’s Starmer reports after White House meeting. UK PM Starmer, after meeting with US President Biden, says no decision yet on Russia long-range strikes for Ukraine, hints at further talks during UN Assembly.

Scholz doubles down on Germany’s stance against providing Taurus missiles to Kyiv. Olaf Scholz reaffirms Germany’s refusal to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Meanwhile, US and UK leaders discuss allowing Ukraine to target Russia with Western missiles.

Zelenskyy says Trump pledged support for Ukraine during July phone call. Zelenskyy elaborates on sharing Ukraine’s “victory plan” with Biden, Harris, and Trump, citing the importance of US involvement. He claims Trump’s assurance, made during a phone call, that he would support Ukraine’s struggle to survive against Russia.

Sikorski: Poland to rectify delay in supporting Czech shell initiative for Ukraine. As Poland remains the only country yet to contribute to a Czech initiative for purchasing artillery shells for Ukraine, its FM Sikorski explains the delay, citing a responsible official’s arrest, and pledges 100 million euros in support over two years.

US’ Ukraine aid faces deadline as White House seeks extension. The White House asks Congress to extend presidential drawdown authority for Ukraine aid through 2025, making $5.8 billion available beyond the September 30 use-it-or-lose-it deadline, included in the continuing resolution proposed by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine swaps 103 POWs, including 23 Azovstal defenders from Azov Brigade. Ukraine exchanged POWs with Russia, bringing home 103 defenders, including 82 privates and sergeants, and 21 officers. The freed soldiers are from various military units, with many held captive since the all-out war’s early days.

India rescues 45 citizens lured into Russian army, 50 more await discharge. India has successfully secured the discharge of 45 citizens from the Russian army and continues efforts to rescue 50 more who are fighting against Ukraine. Earlier, Putin assured Modi that all Indians misled into joining would be released. At least eight have been killed in combat.

Political and legal developments

FIDE ethics panel lifts Russian Chess Federation’s suspension for Ukraine activities, imposes fine. FIDE’s Ethics Commission Appeal Chamber has reduced the Russian Chess Federation’s punishment from a two-year suspension to a €45,000 fine for organizing events in occupied Ukrainian territories. The decision overturns a June ruling and may be appealed.

