US’ Ukraine aid faces deadline as White House seeks extension

The Biden administration has requested Congress to extend the presidential drawdown authority (PDA) for sending weapons to Ukraine through 2025, aiming to preserve approximately $5.8 billion in aid beyond 30 September, The Hill reports.

The White House has asked for this extension to be included in a continuing resolution proposed by House Speaker Mike Johnson. The funds currently face a use-it-or-lose-it deadline at the end of the fiscal year.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder stated in an email to The Hill:

“We have $5.9 billion left in Ukraine Presidential Drawdown Authority; all but $100 million of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year,” he said, adding, “The Department will continue to provide drawdown packages in the near future and is working with Congress to seek an extension of PDA authorities beyond the end of the fiscal year.”

The presidential drawdown authority has been crucial in allowing the Biden administration to quickly deliver weapons to Ukraine directly from Department of Defense stocks. The funds appropriated by Congress correspond to the valuation of military equipment donated to Ukraine and are used to backfill US supplies.

There may be legal challenges to allocating the entire $5.8 billion at once, a congressional aide told The Hill, as administration lawyers are concerned about lacking the authority to transfer munitions that are not currently in stock or deemed surplus.

This effort comes at a critical moment for Ukrainian forces, who are advancing into Russia’s Kursk Oblast while simultaneously defending against Russian forces threatening the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk.

