India rescues 45 citizens lured into Russian army, 50 more await discharge

India has successfully secured the discharge of 45 citizens from the Russian army and continues efforts to rescue 50 more who are fighting against Ukraine. Earlier, Putin assured Modi that all Indians misled into joining would be released. At least eight have been killed in combat.
Yuri Zoria
14/09/2024
A relative shows a photo of Indian national Mohammed Asfan, hired by Russia for its war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
India has successfully rescued 45 of its citizens who were illegally inducted into the Russian army and forced to fight in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on 12 September, as per NDTV World. According to the MEA spokesperson, efforts are underway to rescue and release 50 more Indian nationals still on the battlefields. The total number of Indians fighting against Ukraine in unknown.

Desperate for more manpower after losing soldiers in Ukraine, Russia deceives foreign civilians, including Indians, into combat roles by promising well-paid non-combat positions. This recruitment drive extends globally, targeting economically challenged nations like Nepal and Central Asian countries, as part of Russia’s broader effort to bolster its forces. India, a longstanding ally of Russia, has refrained from explicitly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured him that Russia would discharge any and all Indians who had been misled and falsely inducted into the Russian Army and subsequently forced to fight in Ukraine, NDTV says.

Previously, The Hindustan Times reported that eight Indian nationals were killed fighting for the Russian Army against Ukraine, while 63 others have requested early discharge. The exact number of Indian nationals recruited into Russia’s armed forces, and how many willingly joined to profit from killing Ukrainians, remains unknown.

Previously, the MEA revealed that a human trafficking network, extending from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu, used social media platforms and local agents to lure people to Russia. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reported that victims were offered lucrative jobs or admission to “dubious private universities”. Upon arrival in Russia, their passports were allegedly confiscated, and they were trained in combat roles before being deployed to the front lines.

“It is totally unacceptable that any Indian should be taken to a conflict zone and in any manner be made to work for a conflict, for an army,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated, promising “the toughest legal action” against agents who duped students from Kerala into fighting for Russia.

