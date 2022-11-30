India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors – Reuters citing sources

As sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running, Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft, and trains, four unnamed sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in New Delhi, is provisional and it is unclear how many of the items will eventually be exported and in what quantity, but an Indian government source said the request was unusual in its scope. […] An industry source in Moscow, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade asked large companies to supply lists of raw materials and equipment they needed,” Reuters reported.

Western sanctions have crippled supplies of some crucial products in Russia.

Tags: India, Russia, Sanctions