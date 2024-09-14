Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Stoltenberg admits NATO’s pre-war support for Ukraine fell short

Outgoing NATO chief regrets not doing more for Ukraine earlier, admitting training and provision was “quite limited”
byAlya Shandra
14/09/2024
3 minute read
Stoltenberg: Ukraine aid "most urgent" at upcoming NATO summit
Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels, June 2024. Photo: Stoltenberg via X/Twitter
Stoltenberg admits NATO’s pre-war support for Ukraine fell short

Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed regret over the alliance’s limited support for Ukraine prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, according to an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

His remarks about limited NATO support come amid an ongoing discussion on the insufficient and delayed current amount of military aid from Ukraine’s Western allies. The most heated debate centers around the reluctance of key players like the USA and Germany to allow Ukraine deep strikes in Russia over stated concerns of Russian escalation.

“I regret that NATO allies and NATO itself did not do more to strengthen Ukraine earlier,” Stoltenberg said. He suggested that if Ukraine had been militarily stronger, “the threshold for attack would have been higher for Russia.”

Reflecting on NATO’s pre-war efforts, Stoltenberg admitted, “Our training and equipment provision to Ukraine was quite limited.”

This cautious approach is now viewed by many as a missed opportunity to deter aggression. Although individual NATO members like the US, UK, and Canada provided military training and equipment to Ukraine as early as 2014, NATO as an organization refrained from more robust involvement. This was partly due to internal divisions and concerns over escalating tensions with

Russia. Consequently, Ukraine did not receive the more advanced weaponry and defensive systems that may have strengthened its military posture against a future invasion. NATO’s shift in policy only came after 24 February 2022, when the scale of Russia’s invasion made clear the need for more direct support to Ukraine’s military.

The NATO chief highlighted missed opportunities, saying, “We could have done much more.” He pointed out that the alliance had struggled over decisions to supply even basic equipment. “We argued about whether we should supply sniper rifles,” Stoltenberg revealed.

Stoltenberg identified 24 February 2022, as the worst day of his decade-long tenure at NATO. While intelligence reports had prepared him for the possibility, “to experience it really happening still shocked me,” he said.

Looking ahead, Stoltenberg emphasized the need for continued dialogue with Russia, but stressed that any future negotiations must be “based on Ukrainian strength.” He acknowledged that while the space for dialogue is currently “much smaller, almost non-existent,” compared to 2014, it remains a crucial component of resolving the conflict.

As he prepares to leave office on October 1, Stoltenberg reflected on the transformation of NATO’s relationship with Ukraine. “Now we are arming Ukraine during the war,” he said, contrasting it with the earlier, more limited support that might have helped prevent the conflict.

  • NATO approved an operational plan in 2024 to coordinate arms and training supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with the establishment of logistics hubs and training bases across NATO member states. This effort includes nearly 700 military personnel involved in the planning and management of Ukraine’s long-term military support.
  • Additionally, NATO members have pledged billions of euros in military aid, including air defense systems, artillery, and munitions, while also enhancing Ukraine’s long-term capabilities through structured training programs​.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts