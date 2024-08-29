Eng
NATO allies pledge increased military support for Ukraine after council meeting

The NATO-Ukraine Council convened on 28 Aug. to address Ukraine’s urgent defense needs in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.
Maria Tril
29/08/2024
2 minute read
meeting of the NATO Ukraine Council
The NATO-Ukraine Council met on 28 August 2024. Credit: NATO official website
NATO members reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on 28 August.

“Ukraine’s ability to sustain its defense requires more supplies and greater support. Following Russia’s latest attack, Allies today reaffirmed that they are stepping up their military assistance to Ukraine,” the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, said, according to an official NATO statement

The meeting convened at Ukraine’s request following a combined Russian attack on 26 August, took place at the ambassadorial level.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov participated online, briefing NATO members on security and priority needs for forces and resources.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Umerov discussed plans for further deliveries of air defense systems and missiles.

“We need to strengthen our air defense,” Umerov said.

The NATO website reports that allies are intensifying their military aid to Ukraine in response to recent Russian massive attacks.

The alliance reports that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, NATO members have made “unprecedented contributions” to Ukraine’s defense efforts. At the NATO Summit in July, several allies announced plans to send additional strategic air defense systems to Ukraine, including more Patriot batteries.

NATO members also agreed to provide a minimum of 40 billion euros in security assistance over the next year.

“We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. This is vital for Ukraine’s ability to stay in the fight,” Stoltenberg said.

