Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian “Sapphire” electronic warfare system in Kursk Oblast

The “Sapphire” system, designed to counter drones and protect key installations, was destroyed in a precise combat drones strike.
byOlena Mukhina
28/08/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian defenders somewhere on the frontline. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian “Sapphire” electronic warfare system in Kursk Oblast

Operators of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system, “Sapphire,” in Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers discovered the station during the reconnaissance over the enemy-controlled area.

The strike was carried out with combat drones, which resulted in the destruction of the “Sapphire” system and casualties among its crew, both killed and wounded, according to Militarnyi. 

The “Radioelectronic Technologies” concern developed and manufactured the Russian electronic warfare system. It was designed to counter drones and provide site defense for critical infrastructure.

The station producer claims that the system can detect drones at a range of up to 30 kilometers and intercept them at a distance of up to five kilometers.

Representatives of the “Radioelectronic Technologies” concern have stated that the “Sapphire” system has been used directly in combat zones, though there is no confirmed evidence of its operational effectiveness. The system features a distinctive, likely telescopic, mast with numerous omnidirectional antennas.

Recently, Ukraine has officially acknowledged using US-made HIMARS missile systems to destroy Russian pontoon bridges in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine confirms using US-made weapons to strike pontoon bridges in Russia

Ukraine’s military damaged a bridge over the Seym River near the village of Zvane in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 18 August. The attacks are part of Ukraine’s efforts to disrupt Russian logistics and strengthen its foothold in the area it captured after crossing into Kursk on 6 August.

