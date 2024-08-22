Eng
Ukrainian Navy destroys ammunition depot on Kinburn Spit in Black Sea

The Kinburn Spit, a strategic location in the Black Sea, has been under Russian occupation, making it a key target for Ukrainian military operations.
byMaria Tril
22/08/2024
Destroyed ammunition depot on Kinburn Spit in Black Sea.
Destroyed ammunition depot on Kinburn Spit in Black Sea. Credit: Screenshot of the video by the Ukrainian Navy
A unit of the Ukrainian Naval Forces has destroyed an ammunition and fuel depot on the Kinburn Spit in the Black Sea, according to reports from Ukrainian military sources.

The operation was documented in a military video released in late 2015. According to the report, the video shows “a powerful explosion and a large-scale fire that engulfed the warehouse premises. “

This action follows a raid conducted on 9 August by special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv Oblast. During this operation, the Ukrainian forces reportedly “destroyed six units of Russian armored vehicles and eliminated about three dozen invaders.”

The destruction of the ammunition and fuel depot represents a significant blow to Russian logistics. The Kinburn Spit, a strategic location in the Black Sea, has been under Russian occupation, making it a key target for Ukrainian military operations.

The successful raid and subsequent destruction of the depot demonstrate the ongoing efforts of Ukrainian forces to disrupt Russian military capabilities in occupied territories.

