NATO seeks €40 bn annual commitment from allies for Ukraine aid, Reuters’ source says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will ask allies to pledge a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43.37 billion) annually to fund military aid for Ukraine, an alliance source told Reuters.

The request will be made as NATO foreign ministers meet in Prague on 31 May to solidify long-term military support for Ukraine with Russia’s full-scale invasion now in its third year, amid concerns about future US backing due to potential political changes with Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House.

“We need to sustain that current level of support as a minimum to provide the predictability Ukraine needs, for as long as necessary,” the NATO source said, referring to allies providing around 40 billion euros per year since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Prague informal talks will focus on a Ukraine support package, meant for approval at NATO’s Washington summit in July, that will include changes to weapons and ammunition supplies, according to Reuters.

Earlier, Stoltenberg has reportedly proposed NATO take coordination of international military aid, giving the alliance a direct role while stopping short of committing its own forces.

In March, Politico reported, citing its sources, that NATO allies were discussing ways for the alliance to gradually assume control of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as Ramstein Group, a US-led multinational group responsible for coordinating weapons shipments to Ukraine.

