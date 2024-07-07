Russo-Ukrainian War, day 865: Ukraine bolsters navy with UK and Dutch support

Military

Russian forces attacked residential neighborhoods of Kherson, injuring a pregnant woman. A pregnant woman has been taken to hospital after being injured in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district of the city of Kherson on Sunday, 7 July.

Russian Su-25 jet shot down on Pokrovsk front by Ukrainian forces. Ukraine’s 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade has shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast.

Frontline report: Russian forces exploit Ukrainian brigade rotation, capture stronghold. A botched brigade rotation on 6 July allowed Russian forces to seize a Ukrainian stronghold near Toretsk, using abandoned pipes to infiltrate the position.

SBU drones attack ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. Ukrainian Security Service sources claim responsibility for a drone attack on a strategic Russian military storage facility.

Gas distribution facility in Crimea catches fire following explosion. Russian-installed authorities in Crimea have ruled out sabotage in a recent explosion at a gas distribution point, attributing the incident to technical issues.

Ukrainian intelligence targets Russian logistics and electronic warfare in occupied Donetsk. A logistics center storing tank equipment and ammunition in occupied Debaltseve was among the targets hit by Ukrainian forces on 6 July, the GUR reports.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroy 13 Russian drones overnight. Russian forces also conducted artillery and drone strikes on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 7 July, injuring three women.

Russian naval presence in northwestern Black Sea ended in 2023, Ukraine Navy commander says. Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa reveals absence of Russian warships in northwestern Black Sea since 2023. He outlines Ukraine’s naval objectives, including targeting Russian vessels and preventing missile strikes.

As of 07 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 550990 (+1150) Tanks: 8155 (+2) APV: 15645 (+16) Artillery systems: 14937 (+40) MLRS: 1115 Anti-aircraft systems: 879 (+1) Aircraft: 360 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 11862 (+53) Cruise missiles : 2352 (+1) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20103 (+50)



Intelligence and technology

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will strengthen its fleet with help from UK and Netherlands. A day after announcing a new naval strategy, Zelenskyy announced that the United Kingdom and the Netherlands will help in strengthening Ukraine’s fleet, speaking of ”promising new details” on the cooperation.

UK’s defense secretary announces new military aid package for Ukraine. Less than 48 hours after his appointment, Britain’s new defense secretary announced more military aid for Ukraine, including more artillery guns, a quarter of a million ammunition rounds and nearly 100 precision Brimstone missiles.

Ukraine intensifying countermeasures against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine is planning to strengthen control in the Kharkiv Oblast, as border guards are setting up additional observation posts and increasing the number of response teams due to Russian infiltration attempts.

International

Estonia: Ukraine’s NATO membership is non-negotiable and irreversible. President of Estonia Alar Karis said that the only effective strategy for NATO right now is to support Ukraine as much as possible, with no limits to be set on further assistance.

Britain’s new foreign minister wants renewed ties with EU and Global South, criticizes Brexit. David Lammy, Britain’s new Foreign Secretary, has called for a major reset in UK foreign policy, emphasizing renewed ties with Europe and the Global South.

Politico: NATO allies express concern over Biden’s age and reelection prospects. On the other hand, European leaders fear the return of Donald Trump could damage NATO and Ukraine support, according to a Politico investigation.

Political and legal developments

Second round of parliamentary elections takes place in France. A key legislative election with possible ramifications for Ukraine is ongoing in France, with President Emmanuel Macron attempting to stave off Marine Le Pen’s far right, which surged in last week’s first round and the recent European election.

Orban promises more “”unexpected meetings”” after meeting with Putin. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “”extraordinary,”” highlighting the vast resources under Putin’s control.

Estonia to strengthen control over cargo on border with Russia. Estonia plans to implement full customs inspections on its border with Russia to prevent sanctions evasion, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced.

ISW: Orbán seeks to shift West’s attention from supporting Ukraine to peace talks. The Institute for the Study of War suggests Orbán’s recent diplomatic efforts are part of a strategy to shift focus away from military aid to Ukraine.

ISW: Kremlin propaganda shapes domestic war support despite growing criticism. Recent Russian polls indicate growing support for peace negotiations with Ukraine, while Kremlin propaganda shapes domestic war support. “”Non-opponents”” criticize war conduct but remain “”patriotic,”” ISW reports.

