Russian forces attacked residential neighborhoods of Kherson, injuring a pregnant woman

Russian Armed Forces have attacked the city of Kherson in the south of Ukraine on Sunday 7 July.

As reported by the Kherson Oblast State Administration on Telegram.

“Russian forces have once again targeted residential areas of Kherson. Korabelnyi district came under fire,” the statement reads.

In addition, houses have been damaged and a casualty has been reported. An ambulance crew took a 32-year old pregnant woman to the hospital, who was suffering from symptoms of poisoning caused by combustion fumes.

She is currently under medical supervision and in a satisfactory condition.

Earlier during the night of 6-7 July, Russian forces shelled the city center, destroying a cafe in the process.

