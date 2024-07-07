Russian Su-25 jet shot down on Pokrovsk front by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade have shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast.
As reported by Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram.
”Our Ukrainian troops have shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of the Defense Forces,” the statement reads.
Furthermore, the statement notes that the Su-25 attack aircraft ”is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas.”
