British intel: Russia continues costly infantry-led assaults for in Ukraine, making tactical gains

Russian Ground Forces maintain offensive operations along multiple frontlines, advancing within 16km of Pokrovsk, a critical Ukrainian logistics hub in central Donetsk oblast, and threatening Toretsk with gains in Niu York, as per UK intelligence.
09/08/2024
british intel map uk defense ministry
Map: UK Defense Ministry.
The British Defense Ministry’s latest Defense Intelligence Update reports that Russian Ground Forces are continuing their offensive operations along multiple frontlines in Ukraine, focusing primarily in central Donetsk oblast where recent advances have positioned the city of Pokrovsk, a critical logistical hub for Ukrainian operations.

Additionally, the update highlights Russian gains in the contested town of New York, which now threaten the town of Toretsk, escalating tensions in the region.

Russia keeps relying on costly infantry-led assaults, according to the update.

The Ministry wrote:

  • Russian Ground Forces have continued conducting offensive operations along multiple areas of the frontline, with Russia achieving further tactical advances.
  • The focus of Russian operations almost certainly remains in central Donetsk oblast. Recent Russian advances have brought the city of Pokrovsk within approximately 16km from the current frontline. Pokrovsk is a significant logistical hub which supports Ukrainian operations in Donetsk oblast.
  • Russia has also continued to make gains in the contested town of Niu York and its advances in the area are threatening the town of Toretsk. Russia continues to rely on costly infantry-led assaults to make gradual advances into Ukrainian territory.

