Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “extraordinary,” highlighting the vast resources under Putin’s control.
Maria Tril
07/07/2024
Hungarian PM Victor Orban in Moscow, Russia, 5 July, 2024. Photo: Orban via X/Twitter
Orban promises more “unexpected meetings” after meeting with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has shared his impressions of his trip to Moscow to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and promised more “unexpected meetings” in the future.

In an interview with Roger Köppel, editor-in-chief of the Swiss website and weekly Die Weltwoche, known for its pro-Russian stance, Orban described his talks with Putin as “extraordinary.”

“You can imagine what he controls,” Orban said, referring to Putin. “You mentioned the warheads, but there’s also the territory, the population, and the huge natural resources they have. So it’s a real empire. One man rules a real empire,” he said.

The Hungarian leader revealed that the trip to Moscow was organized under extreme secrecy.

“I kept it secret as long as I could,” Orban said, explaining that he wanted to avoid surveillance by “the big guys.”

Orban hinted at the possibility of “similar unexpected meetings” occurring next week without specifying with whom.

Orban came to Moscow on 5 July for talks that included discussions about Ukraine. The meeting began with Putin mentioning an ultimatum for Kyiv.

During a press conference with Putin, Orban shared his understanding that, based on his trips to Moscow and Kyiv, the positions of both sides regarding the war initiated by Russia “are very far apart.”

