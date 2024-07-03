Orbán meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv while Hungarian FM calls Lavrov

Eng
The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Budapest initiated the call, where both sides praised their “political dialogue.”
byYevheniia Martyniuk
03/07/2024
1 minute read
Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, 2022. Photo: Szijjarto via Facebook
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó held a phone call with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on 2 July, coinciding with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Kyiv – his first since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Hungary initiated the call, during which both sides praised their “political dialogue” and stressed the need for Ukraine to ensure minority rights.

Meanwhile in Kyiv, Orbán met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Orbán stated he came “to better understand how to help Ukraine” shortly after Hungary assumed the EU Council presidency.

Following their negotiations, Zelenskyy and Orbán agreed to work on a bilateral relations agreement to resolve issues between the two countries.

Additionally, during the talks, Orbán suggested to Zelenskyy to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia and then enter into negotiations, but did not insist on this idea.

Hungary, known as the EU’s most pro-Russian member, consistently opposes the union’s collective military aid to Ukraine. The country has refused to send weapons to Kyiv and remains the sole EU state maintaining ties with the Kremlin since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

