Zelenskyy: Ukraine will strengthen its fleet with help from UK and Netherlands

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands will provide support in strengthening Ukraine’s fleet.

As announced by Zelenskyy in his evening address.

According to Zelenskyy, there are ”promising new details” in the cooperation between the countries with regards to the naval aspect.

”We will continue to strengthen the Ukrainian fleet together with the United Kingdom and the Netherlands – there are promising new details of our cooperation,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy refrained from specifying what he meant with ”new details” and how this cooperation will look like.

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted that he also discussed ”strengthening air defense, which is our absolute priority, and I am grateful for the willingness to take the next steps – particularly regarding the F-16s,” with the two countries.

Incoming Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans and the newly appointed UK Defense Secretary John Healey were in Odesa today on 7 July to discuss several aspects of cooperation between the countries, aimed at strengthening Ukraine.

New Ukrainian naval strategy

The announcement comes a day after the President of Ukraine announced that Ukraine is in the process of developing a new naval strategy.

The new naval strategy will soon be approved by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

”We clearly understand that the war has changed the balance of power in our entire Black Sea region, and the Russian fleet will never again dominate this area. We are consolidating our interests, considering Ukraine’s new technological capabilities and our new relations with partners,” Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that ”Ukraine will always be a state able to protect its own interests at sea, crucial transport routes, and the interests of our allies and partners.”

In a related announcement, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, has reported that no Russian warships have entered the northwestern part of the Black Sea since 2023.

Related: