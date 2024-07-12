Russo-Ukrainian war, day 869: Western tech found in Russian missile that struck Kyiv children’s hospital

Exclusive

Military

Frontline report: Russian soldiers near revolt in Vovchansk as wounded comrades sent to front lines. Russian soldiers in Kharkiv’s Vovchansk are turning against their commanders as the military faces severe challenges, including high casualties, troop shortages, and the deployment of wounded soldiers. This has led to refusals to fight and near-revolts within the ranks.

Yermak: lifting weapon restrictions deep within Russian territory would be a game-changer. Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office believes that altering the frontline dynamics hinges on “partners removing all restrictions on weapon use, including deep within Russian territory.”

Over 10,000 Ukrainian servicewomen carry out combat missions on front lines. Previously, it was also reported that over 67,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

ISW: Ukrainian forces attempt to contest battlefield initiative in limited counterattacks at tactical level. The arrival of Western military aid has allowed Ukraine to stabilize critical front areas and launch localized counteroffensives, challenging the notion of a static positional war.

Russian sabotage activity decreases in Sumy Oblast, says border service spokesman. Russian forces continue daily cross-border shelling attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast and other northern areas, but reconnaissance group activity has decreased recently, as per Ukraine’s Border Guard Service.

Frontline report: Ukrainian air strikes disrupt Russian logistics and command posts north of Kharkiv’s Lyptsi. Ukrainian military employs American-supplied guided bombs, French AASM “Hammer” bombs, and drone tactics to target Russian forces, disrupt supply lines, and make territorial gains in Kharkiv Oblast, while developing domestic guided bomb production.

As of 09 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 553410 (+1220) Tanks: 8178 (+7) APV: 15704 (+19) Artillery systems: 15015 (+49) MLRS: 1115 Anti-aircraft systems: 880 Aircraft: 361 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 11922 (+29) Cruise missiles : 2389 (+36) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20212 (+62)



Intelligence and technology

US provides $225 mn security aid for Ukraine with Patriot and NASAMS munitions. Key components of this assistance comprise advanced air defense systems, munitions for rocket and artillery systems, and anti-tank weaponry.

Forensic experts identify over 30 parts of Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Okhmatdyt hospital. As well, a video capturing the falling missile was geolocated, allowing to estimate its size as 7.5 meters.

Russian military personnel involved in strike on Kyiv children’s hospital identified – Molfar, citing confidential govt sources. The 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, stationed at Engels-2, is believed to have carried out the attack.

Leaked documents show Belarus factory servicing Russian helicopters, Ukraine says. Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance exposes a Belarusian factory’s involvement in servicing Russian military helicopters, implicating it in Russia’s aggression. Leaked documents detail the factory’s operations and collaboration with Russia.

Netherlands backs Ukraine with €20 million for FPV drones. The Dutch government has donated €20 million to an international drone coalition fund. The initiative aims to supply Ukraine with 1 million First Person View attack drones.

Ukraine’s Bohdana artillery production gets financial boost from Denmark. Denmark supports Ukraine by funding the production of the indigenous Bohdana artillery pieces, directly supporting Ukraine’s defense industry and military operations.

Russian GRU’s sabotage recruitment in Baltics exposed by journalists. Investigative journalists expose how Russia’s GRU recruited Baltic locals for sabotage, including a firebomb attack on a military facility in Kyiv, as detailed in court documents.

International

US and Germany reportedly foiled Russian plot to assassinate Rheinmetall CEO – CNN citing anonymous sources . The assassination plot is linked to the broader Russian strategy to target defense industry executives across Europe who are supporting Ukraine’s war effort.

MEP Hayer criticizes Hungary for Orbán’s visits and calls for sanctions. “It is time to put an end to Viktor Orbán’s dishonest presidency in the EU Council,” she emphasized.

Ukraine signs security agreement with Romania. Ukraine and Romania strengthen Black Sea security.

UN General Assembly to consider Ukraine’s nuclear safety resolution. This move highlights the ongoing concerns about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been a focal point of tension in the region.

Borrell: There is no other peace plan for EU but Zelenskyy’s. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to Ukraine’s peace plan, dismissing alternatives at the NATO summit in Washington.

Norway to allocate nearly $ 93 million to support Ukraine’s air defense. The NATO summit in Washington became the stage for Norway’s announcement of a substantial financial aid package for Ukraine’s air defense system.

Portugal’s € 220 million aid package for Ukraine to be repeated next year. As NATO focuses on support for Ukraine at its 75th-anniversary summit, Portugal pledges to maintain its substantial aid package through 2025.

Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar visits Kyiv, challenging Orbán’s stance. Despite criticizing Orban’s approach, Magyar agrees that Hungary should not directly send arms to Ukraine.

NATO Summit adopts declaration with Ukraine defense funding plan through 2025. NATO summit in Washington adopts declaration supporting Ukraine with 40 billion euros in defense funding through 2025. Allies promise additional air defense systems, including Patriot batteries.

Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth over $ 350 million. Support includes defense equipment, medical aid, and potential pilot training.

Polish FM: Several thousand people already registered to join Ukrainian Legion in Poland. Poland is set to train and equip Ukrainian volunteers before sending them to Ukraine as a cohesive unit, according to Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Ukrainian diaspora rallies in the US to raise awareness for children bombed by Russia. “Russia targets our future every day, they attack schools, hospitals, and residential buildings. They kidnap our children, kill our best men and women.”

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukrainian media claims data from Russian pilot on strike at Okhmadyt hospital. After the strike, a Russian pilot from the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division reportedly contacted Ukrainian military intelligence, sharing documents and private photos of his unit’s command staff.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine wants peace summit with Russia ahead of US November elections, Bloomberg claims. Bloomberg sources claim Ukraine is planning a second peace summit before the US elections, this time with Russia’s participation, allegedly to “achieve a fair peace settlement.”

New developments

June sees 4-month low in Russian oil export earnings. Russia’s oil export revenues fell to $16.7 billion in June, a 4-month low, due to decreased crude and petroleum product exports, yet annual earnings increased by nearly 23%, Bloomberg says.

