On 8 July 2024, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv that struck the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital. The July 8 Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed 33 and injured 117 people overall.

Ukrainian OSINT agency Molfar in cooperation with undisclosed sources within Ukraine’s governmental structures claimed to have identified key Russian military personnel allegedly involved in the attack. Euromaidan Press has been unable to verify this information.

The strike was carried out using Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers based at Engels-2 airbase near Smolensk. Investigators found missile fragments at the hospital site bearing serial numbers matching this type of weapon.

The 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, stationed at Engels-2, is believed to have carried out the attack. Key personnel identified include:

– Colonel Nikolai Varpakhovich, division commander

– Lt. Col. Pavel Burdakov, Tu-160 aircraft commander

– Major Vladislav Malinin, senior navigator

– Lt. Col. Alexey Kashlev, senior officer

Additionally, members of the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment based at Shaykovka airfield were allegedly involved, including:

– Colonel Oleg Timoshin, regiment commander

– Major Alexey Ivanenko, aviation unit commander

– Lt. Col. Igor Gorbatko, deputy commander for personnel

