Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s diplomat at UN Security Council: “Russia kills children it cannot abduct and brainwash”

Ukraine’s UN representative Sergiy Kyslytsya drew attention to Russia’s systematic targeting of Ukrainian children, from the unlawful deportation of minors from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia to the recent deadly attack on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.
byVira Kravchuk
10/07/2024
2 minute read
UN Permanent Representative of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya.
UN Permanent Representative of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya. Source: Permanent mission of Ukraine to the United Nations
Ukraine’s diplomat at UN Security Council: “Russia kills children it cannot abduct and brainwash”

UN Permanent Representative of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya stated that “the children who Russia cannot abduct and brainwash, Russia kills,” referring to the Russian deliberate attack on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July.

He said this during a United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting on 9 July, while Russia’s UN representative, Vasily Nebenzya, was sitting in the same room. Russia is holding the UN Security Council presidency for a month. 

Earlier, the OSINT analysis confirmed that Russia struck Okhmatdyt Hospital directly with a Kh-101 missile, killing at least two people, including a female doctor, and injuring over 30 people.

Kyslytsya’s remark about the abduction and brainwashing of Ukrainian kids refers to the arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova by the International Criminal Court (ICC), charging them with the unlawful deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

“Let us not forget that the pains Russia goes to harm Ukrainian children has been a mainstream aspect of their aggression from the very beginning,” Kyslytsya said at the UN Security Council.

Okhmatdyt is the largest medical center in Ukraine, treating young patients with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. As a result of the attack, the toxicology ward where young patients received dialysis was completely destroyed, while surgical, medical-diagnostic buildings, trauma, as well as hematology and oncology departments were damaged. 

The Russian strike also damaged a nearby Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, where three heart surgeries were underway at the time of the attack.

Kyslytsya reacted to Russia’s denial of directly hitting the children’s hospital and accusing Ukraine’s air defense systems.

“Putin’s envoy employed his usual tactics of denying reality and blaming Ukrainian air defense. I recall clear footage of the Russian missile approaching the hospital, the scale of the destruction and the eyewitness accounts,” he said.

On 8 July, the Russian forces also attacked the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk, targeting civilians at homes and at work, killing in total at least 47 people and injuring over 190. 

“Russia is like cancer, only worse. It will stop killing and expanding violence only when it is incapable of doing so,” he said.

Kyslytsya called for UN members to take bold steps to eliminate any security threats from Russia, stating that “it is imperative to shoot down Russian missiles” and “to destroy Russian combat aircraft at their bases.” 

Despite the 8 July Russian attack on the children’s hospital, the US policy on Ukraine’s use of American weapons remains unchanged, meaning that Ukraine is not allowed to strike deep inside Russia with Western-supplied weapons.

In just 22 hours, Ukrainians raised $6.1 million for the restoration of Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital through fundraising led by United24 and Monobank. Contributions came from large businesses and individuals.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts